Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers - Milestones on mind of Danny Brough and Trinity

WAKEFIELD TRINITY will be hoping it is unlucky 13 on Friday night for derby rivals Castleford Tigers.

Milestone: Danny Brough needs just two points to move joint-second in the list of Super League's all-time leading points scorers. (Picture: PA)

Remarkably, their neighbours have won the last dozen meetings between the sides, Trinity not prospering since February 2015.

How they need to end that record now.

After a chastening 44-10 loss in Perpignan on Saturday, eighth-placed Wakefield’s top-five credentials are under scrutiny.

“The top-five is still a target,” insisted coach Chris Chester, the previous week’s 36-10 win over Huddersfield Giants, at least, ending a six-game losing run.

“The disappointing loss against Catalans was a big blow but there are still eight games to go, still 16 points to play for.

“Eight or 10 points gets you comfortably in the top five.

Danny Brough playing for Wakefield who haven't beaten Castleford in 12 attempts (Picture: SWPix.com)

“We know how important this game is. We are at home and we are playing in a derby match.

“I am just looking for a performance – we know where we need to improve – and it’s a big game for both as there are only two points between us.

“We feel collectively that we let down the great support down in Catalans. It is important we put in a good performance for those people.”

Admittedly, Castleford are struggling for form, too, slipping to sixth after defeat at home to Leeds Rhinos.

But Wakefield will be missing their totemic prop David Fifita as the Australian continues to struggle with a mystery foot injury.

“We have had a few sleepless nights – certainly the medical people have – about it all,” said Chester.

“The scans, tests, x-rays; everything has come back clear.

“We just don’t seem to be able to get to the bottom of it.

“He is obviously in a bit of discomfort. He is off to see a specialist to have another look at his scan to see if they have missed anything.

“I don’t get it. But the lad is obviously in some discomfort.

“He will be in a boot for four weeks, or however long it takes really.”

Meanwhile, Danny Brough is closing in on yet another record.

Trinity’s veteran half-back – who played with Castleford as long ago as 2007 – needs just two points to draw level with former Bradford Bulls, Wigan and Great Britain No7 Paul Deacon in second place in the list of Super League’s all-time leading points scorers.

That would take Brough, who began the year in fourth place before overtaking Andy Farrell, up to 2,413 although, at the age of 36, he has no chance of eclipsing leader Kevin Sinfield’s 3,443.