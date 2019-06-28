Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants - Bill Tupou’s return proves what Trinity missed

IN-DEMAND Bill Tupou is ready to make up for lost time tonight – and get Wakefield Trinity’s play-off bid back on track.

The Tongan centre ends a frustrating three month lay-off due to groin surgery when he lines up against visiting Huddersfield Giants.

I’m really happy to be back Friday against Huddersfield and can’t wait to do my job for the boys. Bill Tupou

Trinity were flying high when the Dream Team star suffered the injury but have slipped considerably in his absence and lost their last six games.

That leaves them eighth, still just two points off the top-five but only four points from bottom.

Tupou, who turns 29 next week, ignored interest from the NRL and Super League rivals to sign a new deal until the end of 2022, announced yesterday.

Wakefield will certainly welcome the return of his explosive running this evening and he said: “It has been tough being injured.

“It’s been a tough few months for me watching the boys go out there every week and play their hearts out while I’m stuck on the sidelines watching.

“It was easy for me extending my stay. It was a no-brainer. The team is looking better every year and I’m looking forward to helping us get going again.”

Tupou, who joined from Canberra Raiders in mid-2015, has made no secret of the fact he thinks Trinity should be challenging for honours.

He added: “That’s a big one for me. I’ve been here for a few years now and we’ve been close finishing fifth. But it’s in the club and our team’s mind and hopefully we can do it this year.”

Huddersfield will look to thwart them this evening, though, in a game that has real significance for both sides.

Giants are just a place and two points behind their hosts so in real need of a success, too, in the West Yorkshire derby.

Intriguingly, they have their own international centre returning from injury, captain Leroy Cudjoe who has not played since last August and will be in direct opposition against Tupou.

It is the former England star’s 250th Super League game as he bids to alter his side’s recent record against Trinity – both times they have met this term, Giants have lost by just a solitary point.