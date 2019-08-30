Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors: Trinity need one more win to stay up – Chris Chester

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Chris Chester currently rates Wigan Warriors as Super League’s best team – but knows his side need to beat them to gain the victory required to quickly secure their future in the competition.

Granted, they eased pressure on themselves by winning at relegation rivals Hull KR before the Wembley break.

If, then, they can back that up against Wigan – with whom Chester played from 1999 to 2001 – then Trinity should be safe with just two more games then to go.

“One win will do it, because of our points difference,” he said, with Wakefield moving two points clear of London Broncos, KR and Huddersfield Giants who all sat joint-bottom following the last round.

“It is a lot better than Hull KR’s and we gained 52 points on Huddersfield after the last game, when they got beaten by 24 and we won by 28.

“In terms of the points difference, a win will secure everything.

“At the minute, Wigan are the best team in the competition.

“They’ve won nine from their last 10 and are playing some good footy.

“They are really back to their best. They have a lot to play for as do we.

“We’ve not had a lot to cheer about at home this year so we are hoping to finish the season off really strong.”

After a slow start, Wigan are, indeed, now on fire and aiming to secure second place as they bid to push on and retain their title.

But after ending a five-game losing run, Chester has the unusual luxury of naming an unchanged 19-man squad as he seeks rare back-to-back wins.

“That’s probably where we’ve let ourselves down over the year; we haven’t been consistent enough,” he said.

“We’ve had one good performance and then a couple of really bad ones.

“But I think our performances over the last three games have steadily improved.

“Against St Helens we defended well and the week after, against Hull FC, for 60 minutes we were pretty good.

“We’ve not been conceding many points and our defensive attitude has been first class.

“It is certainly now a lot more positive around the ground and within the playing group and staff as well.”

Wigan have made just one change with former Wakefield player Jarrod Sammut out, replaced by 18-year-old Huddersfield-born hooker Amir Bourouh.