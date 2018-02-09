Chester issues warning over ‘dangerous’ Devils

IN light of their impressive start to the new season – and their opponents’ dire one – it is easy to see why Wakefield Trinity could expect to quickly pick up another win against Salford Red Devils tonight.

Nevertheless, for all the West Yorkshire club’s class in their clincial 28-6 success at Hull KR in the opening round last week and Salford struggling as they were vanquished 40-12 at home to Wigan, Trinity chief Chris Chester remains wary.

Even considering his side beat the same opponents three times in 2017, he realises Ian Watson’s side are capable of far more and he will remind his side of that fact ahead of this evening’s contest.

Certainly, Salford will be desperate to get off the mark and Chester admitted: “They are a good footballing side.

“They like to throw the ball about, have got a big pack and we are expecting a very, very tough game.

“Salford are dangerous; we have had some close games against them.

“Last year, they should have probably have won the game at home and we got beaten at their place in the Challenge Cup.

“But there are no easy games; we had a tough game last week and we are expecting exactly the same.”

With that in mind, it would be no surprise to see former Castleford Tigers prop Craig Huby called up into the match-day 17 to bring all his experience and power to the fore.

He sat out the Hull KR game in order to maximise his recovery after knee surgery but Chester – not short of forward options – believes he could feature imminently.

“Chubs was struggling all last year and he ended up having three microfractures in his knee,” he said.

“It wasn’t great, but he wanted to finish off the season.

“We always knew it would be a three-month recovery and we’ve not put any pressure on him.

“We’ve told him to come back when he feels ready.

“He is fully training now, he has been doing a lot of contact work and he is in my thoughts for this week.”

Trinity hooker Kyle Wood is set to retain his place although he has suffered from a problematic back.