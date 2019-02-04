Chris Chester blasts Wakefield Trinity after ‘worst display’ leads to London Broncos defeat

Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester confessed his side’s opening day defeat at newly-promoted London Broncos was potentially the worst display since his arrival in 2016.

Doubles from Rhys Williams and Eddie Battye helped London secure a 42-24 win over Wakefield, their first victory in the Super League since 2014.

Wakefield Trinity's Craig Kopczak celebrates scoring the opening try.

Wakefield started quickly with Craig Kopczak and Ryan Hampshire scoring in the first 10 minutes but Broncos got their first score since winning promotion last season through Matty Fleming, before Jacob Miller extended Wakefield’s advantage.

Williams, Kieran Dixon and Battye scored to give the Broncos the lead which they then extended to 26-18 through Matty Fozard just before half-time.

Wakefield’s Kyle Wood scored after the break to reduce the gap but second scores from Williams and Battye as well Elliot Kear’s try sealed their opening win of the season.

Chester said: “Without taking too much credit away from London, we killed ourselves today with a lack of respect for the ball. I’m extremely disappointed. It’s probably the worst performance since I’ve been involved here.

Wakefield Trinity's Ryan Hampshire celebrates scoring a try.

“We hurt ourselves today. Defensively we were all over the shop, we have never been so nervous. The first five tries came from some really poor defensive reads. I’m disappointed for the fans that turned up today. I take responsibility.

“It’s just frustrating because I got a sense during the week there was a bit of a relaxed attitude, there were a couple of sessions that didn’t go entirely to plan but as the week went on, we got better.

“It just seemed to be one of those games, that first 15-20 minutes I thought we were really good and scored some nice tries but without looking at the video I have no idea what happened for that last 60 minutes. Maybe we are not as good a team as everyone is tipping us to be.”

London Broncos: Walker, Dixon, Fleming, Kear, Williams, Abdull, Cunningham, Richards, Fozard, Mason, Pitts, Gee, Yates. Substitutes: Battye, Lovell, Ioane, Pelissier.

Wakefield Trinity: Hampshire, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Tupou, Johnstone, Miller, Brough, Arona, Randell, Kopczak, Ashurst, Batchelor, King. Substitutes: Crowther, England, Wood, Fifita.

Referee: T Grant (RFL).