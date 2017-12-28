Early injury blow for Wakefield Trinity leaves hooker Tyler Randell on sidelines

Have your say

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are reeling from the news hooker Tyler Randell will miss at least two months of the new campaign.

The Australian was hurt just five minutes into Trinity’s opening pre-season game, against Leeds Rhinos on Boxing Day.

We initially thought it could have been a season-ending injury but, fortunately, further tests have revealed the injury is not as bad as first feared. Wakefield Trinity head coach, Chris Chester

He underwent a scan and the results have confirmed that has a ruptured medial knee ligament.

He is due to visit a specialist in the new year and is expected to be out of action for a minimum of 12 weeks.

Trinity’s opening Betfred Super League fixture is at promoted Hull Kingston Rovers in five weeks’ time, on Friday, February 2.

Shocked coach Chris Chester described the diagnosis as a “disappointing blow”.

He said: “He has been training exceptionally well over pre-season. We initially thought it could have been a season-ending injury.

“But, fortunately, further tests have revealed the injury is not as bad as first feared.”

Randell has been dogged by bad luck since joining Trinity from Newcastle Knights in September.

The 25-year-old scored a brace of tries on his debut in a Super-8s win at Salford Red Devils and also featured in a home loss to St Helens.

But he then suffered what proved to be a season-ending leg injury in Trinity’s penultimate game of the season away to Hull.