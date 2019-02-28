Joe Arundel signs new two-year deal with Wakefield Trinity

Have your say

Joe Arundel has signed a new two-year deal with Wakefield Trinity, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2021 season.

The 27-year-old has been with Wakefield since 2015 and in that time has made 82 appearances, scoring 18 tries.

Joe Arundel celebrates a try with Bill Tupou.

Arundel has yet to make an appearance for Wakefield this season but is keen to force his way into Chris Chester’s plans.

The former Hull FC centre has plenty of competition with Bill Tupou and Reece Lyne the two regular starters in the centre spots for Trinity.

“I’m very pleased to sign the deal,” says Arundel.

“It gives me a bit of confidence to build on what has been an enjoyable few years at the club.

Joe Arundel.

“I’m looking to push on and challenge for a spot.

“We all push each other. Bill and Reece are both quality players and they got their merits last year with one getting in the Dream Team and the other getting called up to the England squad.

“We all bring a different skill-set and I’m confident in mine when I get the chance.”

The centre has made 141 Super League appearances during his professional career, scoring 42 tries.

Arundel began his career with Castleford Tigers before moving to Hull FC in 2013.

He joined Wakefield in 2015 and was a key part of the side that ensured the club’s survival in Super League.

Head coach Chris Chester added: “I’m delighted for Joe.

“He’s a quality player and offers plenty to the squad. He’s got plenty of competition for a centre spot, with Bill and Reece.

“But when Joe does get his chance, I’m sure he’ll put his best foot forward for a place in the side.”