Kyle Wood sets sights on silverware after signing extension deal with Wakefield Trinity

Hooker Kyle Wood has set his sights on lifting trophies with Wakefield Trinity after signing a contract extension at Belle Vue.

The 29-year-old has agreed a new deal with the club, keeping him at Wakefield until the end of 2021.

Wood has been a key member of Chris Chester's squad, since joining ahead of the 2017 campaign.

The hooker has been in fine form in 2019, crossing for four tries to help Trinity into fourth spot in the Betfred Super League.

“I’m really excited for the next few years," said Wood.

"I’ve enjoyed my time here so far. We’ve got a great squad and we’re playing well, so it was a no brainer to sign.

“To keep people like Dave [Fifita] at the club is great and we just want to keep building.

"The aim is to be playing in semi-final rugby and, for myself personally, I want to be playing in a Challenge Cup or Grand Final.”

Head coach Chris Chester has hailed Wood's current form as "outstanding" and insists that it his new deal is "good business" for all parties.

He said: “It’s great news that Woody’s signed up for the next couple of years.

"He’s been a big part of the squad since I’ve been here and he’s a great bloke to have around.

“He’s found his home here at Wakefield and I think it’s good business all around.

"His form this year has been outstanding and I’m looking forward to working with Woody over the next few years.”