Michael Monaghan signs up for Wakefield Trinity’s 2018 bid to aim higher

FORMER Lance Todd Trophy winner Michael Monaghan has joined Wakefield Trinity as assistant to coach Chris Chester.

The 37-year-old Australian was man of the match for Warrington Wolves in their 2009 Challenge Cup final win over Huddersfield Giants.

He played as a half-back for Canberra Raiders and Manly Sea Eagles before joining Warrington in 2008.

Monaghan was also a Challenge Cup winner against Leeds Rhinos in 2010 and 2012 and after hanging up his boots at the end of the 2014 season he spent three years as assistant-coach at Catalans Dragons.

Monaghan - whose brother Joel played for Castleford Tigers in 2016-17 - said: “When the opportunity arose to come to Wakefield I was certainly keen to make the move.

“Wakefield is a club with a long history. I was really impressed with what the club seemed to offer after seeing how they played last year and the attitude they go around their footy with.”

EXCITED: Wakefield Trinity head coach, Chris Chester . Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Chester commented: “I am delighted to have Michael Monaghan come on board as assistant-coach. We took our time to decide who would be the perfect fit for Trinity and Michael ticked a lot of our expectations.

“He had a fantastic playing career at Warrington before taking that step up as assistant-coach at Catalans.

“I am looking forward to working with him.”

Monaghan’s appointment will strengthen Trinity’s backroom staff following John Kear’s departure to become coach of Bradford Bulls.