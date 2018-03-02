Postponement gives coach Chris Chester more time to work with high-flying Wakefield Trinity

NO SOONER had Chris Chester said that the ‘Beast from the East’ had not caused any real disruption to his Wakefield Trinity side before he mentioned how training got underway yesterday.

“We’ve had to shift some snow with some spades this morning,” said the head coach, which brings an altogether different take on warming up for practice.

Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester. Picture: Tony Johnson.

“But we trained (yesterday) as usual up on Dewsbury’s 4G pitch and managed to get a team run done in prep for what we thought would be kick-off Friday.

“It doesn’t alter things much that the game is now Sunday. It’s good really as it’s given us an extra couple of days prep.”

The decision was made yesterday morning to postpone tonight’s game at Belle Vue due to the adverse weather conditions and with an eye on spectator safety.

Of course, there will be further checks before the re-scheduled time of 3pm Sunday, but everyone at the West Yorkshire club is hopeful they will get to take to the field at the second attempt.

Our execution has been off these first few weeks so we know we can play better. But, with three from three, we’re certainly happy with the start we’ve had. Wakefield Trinity head coach, Chris Chester

Chester added: “It’s a bit unusual and it’s been a bit of a strange week, but the one thing you can’t control is the weather.

“We’ve been a little dictated to by that this week, but not missed a great deal.

“We’ve managed some off-field work and plenty more in the Barn at Featherstone (Rovers) as well as Dewsbury.

“Our pitch is absolutely fine. It’s in great condition. We’ve had a big dome over it all week and towards the back end of last week, too, in readiness for this.

“I’m not sure whether the weather will hold off, but we’ll know more in the next 24 hours. We’ve trained great and we won’t change much about what we do.”

It is no surprise Wakefield are keen to get back into action given their 100 per cent start to the Super League season although Chester maintains they still have plenty to work on.

“We’ve started okay, but I don’t think we’ve hit our straps yet with what we do with the ball,” continued the coach, after wins against Hull KR, Salford Red Devils and Catalans Dragons.

“I think our execution has been off these first few weeks so we know we can play better.

“But, with three from three, we’re certainly happy with the start we’ve had.

“We’ve four points more than this time last year, so we are happy in that respect.”

Huddersfield, meanwhile, fell 26-12 at home to St Helens a week ago having been vanquished at Hull FC on opening night before beating Warrington.

“I’ve watched quite a lot of their games this season and they had Saints camped down on their own line a hell of a lot last week,” added Chester.

“Huddersfield just couldn’t quite break their line, though.

“That’s probably credit to Saints’ defence, but they’ll be a little disappointed they didn’t make the most of the territory and that amount of good ball.

“They are a tough team to beat, though, and they’ll be in that top-eight at the end.”

Wakefield have made plenty of changes after Saturday’s victory in Perpignan with captain Danny Kirmond and winger Mason Caton-Brown set to feature after being unused in the 19-man squad that travelled to France.

Centre Joe Arundel, prop Keegan Hirst and Jordan Crowther come in for Reece Lyne, Justin Horo and injured Kyle Wood.

“Justin Horo’s been sore all week and missed a day through illness,” explained Chester.

“People like Reece ... I spoke to him a couple of weeks ago and said we’ve got to get people like Mason and Joe Arundel playing before we get to Easter.

“There’s not been a reserve grade game for a couple of weeks now so Keegan and those types of players haven’t had any game time. I always said with their (initially) being a short turnaround after France we’d rotate the squad a little bit without really disrupting the core and that’s what we’ll do.”