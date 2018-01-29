Super League 2018: Coaching still holds a pull for Wakefield Trinity assistant Lee Gilmour

WAKEFIELD Trinity assistant Lee Gilmour admits time away from the game has made him think he might want to become a head coach after all.

The ex-Great Britain second-row, who retired in 2014 before going onto Trinity’s coaching staff, has switched to a part-time role at Belle Vue.

For the 39-year-old, who enjoyed so much success with Wigan Warriors, Bradford Bulls and St Helens before spells at Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers, the change in hours came at just the right time.

“I’m looking at starting to do a bit of property developing,” he told The Yorkshire Post, ahead of Wakefield’s first game of the new season at Hull KR this Friday.

“I’m selling a couple of places that I have got and then I’ll try and get into that. I’ve always done stuff with property while playing and coaching. Now I have a few more hours to dedicate to that.

“This part-time role really suits me as I’ve given my life to rugby league for 20-odd years.

“Now I have a bit more freedom with the family and I really enjoy that. But I think eventually I would like to go back to full-time coaching.”

Dewsbury-born Gilmour has been concentrating on defence with Chris Chester’s side.

He added: “It is enjoyable, passing on what you know and helping others out.

“As an assistant I probably get a slightly bigger kick out of that than the whole team thing.

“The team doing well’s the main thing, but to do that you have to improve players along the way. Seeing players develop is great for me, Reece Lyne is a big one I’ve really enjoyed seeing grow. He definitely has really, really improved. He’s quality.”

With John Kear having moved onto Bradford Bulls, Wakefield have recruited former Catalans assistant Michael Monaghan to their staff alongside Stuart Dickens and Gilmour.

Asked if he would want to become a head coach, Gilmour said: “I’ve thought about this. Since I had a bit more time away that bug has grown a little bit.

“You don’t realise you miss something until you are not a part of it as much. When I was just doing two mornings per week, I couldn’t wait to get back. It was a nice feeling.

“I’m doing three days now and I think, yes, maybe one day I would like to be a head coach.”