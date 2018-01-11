Super League hope their views will be heard as RFL search for new chief executive

SUPER LEAGUE clubs are penning their own wish list for who they want as the Rugby Football League’s new chief executive – a decision they believe will have a crucial bearing on the sport for the next decade.

Clearly, it is the RFL board that will decide who takes over from Nigel Wood after he ended his 10-year stay in the job.

However, given how the two parties must inevitably work together, Super League hope the governing body take into account their own suggestions for the vacancy.

Wakefield Trinity chairman Michael Carter said: “I think the Super League clubs are getting their heads together to formulate a list of who they feel would be an appropriate appointment.

“It’s a vital time for the sport. I think it’s similar to what we’re facing here at Wakefield on a club level. We’re trying to get a ground that will sustain us for the next 100 years.

“You look at the RFL now and think this is a crucial appointment for the next ten years given, as a sport, we face massive challenges. There is a lot of options for the paying public to go out and spend their money on.

“We need to make sure they go out and spend it on rugby league.

“We have to get the right person to have the drive and vision to get this sport to where it needs to be.”

The likes of Blake Solly, the former Super League general manager now working as South Sydney chief executive, and All England Lawn Tennis Club head of corporate affairs Sally Bolton, the ex-RFL director who ran the 2013 Rugby League World Cup, have already distanced themselves from the role.

RFL chief operating officer Ralph Rimmer is currently serving as acting chief executive.

Yesterday the governing body announced that Betfred – already sponsors of Super League – would take over sponsorship of the Championship and League 1 until the end of 2019.

Rimmer said: “The Championship and League 1 provide great entertainment and are an integral part of the game.

“The fact that Betfred have extended their sponsorship to these tiers of the sport demonstrates the value they see in being involved in rugby league.

“The Betfred Championship is now one of the most geographically diverse competitions in the world including teams from Toronto, Toulouse and London.”