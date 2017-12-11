Wakefield Trinity delighted as Kyle Wood signs new deal

WAKEFIELD Trinity hooker Kyle Wood has signed a new three-year contract, the Super League club have announced.

The 28-year-old, who began his career at Trinity, rejoined the club on a two-year deal in November last year from Huddersfield and impressed during his 25 appearances as Wakefield finished fifth.

Wood, who is now tied to the club until the end of the 2020 season, told wakefieldtrinity.com: “I am really happy with the new deal. We had a pretty good season last year, a couple of players have signed here again and I want to be a part of the club.

“We can definitely build on what we did last year and have an even better season.”

Trinity head coach Chris Chester is delighted to keep hold of one of his most influential players at Belle Vue.

He said: “I am thrilled that Kyle has extended his stay with us for a further three years. He had an exceptional season for us last year.

“I am looking forward to watching him build a partnership with Tyler (Randell) over next season and see him go from strength to strength.”