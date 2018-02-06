Wakefield Trinity: Power-packed prop Pauli set for role change

AUSTRALIAN FORWARD Pauli Pauli is buzzing after his first taste of Betfred Super League.

Pauli made his competitive debut for Wakefield Trinity in their 28-6 round-one win at Hull KR and reckons he is going to enjoy playing in England.

Tom Johnstone.

Trinity overcame a tricky first hurdle and the strong-running 23-year-old, who is on a one-year contract, said: “It was a good way to start.

“It is good to play with the boys in Super League, it is different to the NRL and it was a great experience.

“It was good to see the boys doing well and hopefully we will move on from here.

“We have got Salford this week and I’m looking forward to it.

Chris Chester. Picture Tony Johnson.

“They are going to be another hard challenge, but the boys are going to turn up every week.”

Tom Johnstone was at the heart of Trinity’s win, scoring a spectacular hat-trick in his first Super League game since suffering a serious knee injury last April.

The winger has already impressed his new team-mate, who described him as an “awesome player”.

“He has just come back from injury and it is good to see a young fella come back and play like he did,” Pauli said.

“Congratulations to him and hopefully he does that every week.”

Meanwhile, Pauli has confirmed he is set for a switch of roles in the near-future.

The former Parramatta Eels and Newcastle Knights forward came off the bench against Hull KR and has arrived at Wakefield as a prop, but coach Chris Chester is keen to move him into the back-row.

He said: “I just need to lose some weight first.

“Chezzy wants me to drop a few kilos before I start playing back-row.

“Until then I’ll be playing front-row.”