Wakefield Trinity star faces ban

Wakefield Trinity forward Danny Kirmond is facing a ban after being charged with grade C dangerous contact in last week’s win at Hull.

The Rugby Football League’s match review panel issued a two-match penalty notice, which means Kirmond is set to miss Thursday’s visit of Warrington Wolves and the following week’s home game against Salford Red Devils.

Kirmond could appeal, but would risk the ban being increased if the RFL’s disciplinary committee found him guilty.

Warrington are likely to be without their veteran former Wakefield forward Ben Westwood in this week’s match.

He was sent-off in last Friday’s victory against Wigan Warriors and has been charged with a grade D head butt.

He will appear before the disciplinary panel tomorrow.