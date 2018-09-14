Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons - Chris Chester sees bright future at Belle Vue

WHATEVER HAPPENS over the next three games, coach Chris Chester reckons it has been another good season for Wakefield Trinity.

Trinity are in the Super-8s for the third successive year and have hopes of matching 2017’s fifth-place finish.

A win at home to Catalans Dragons tonight would secure at least sixth, if Hull lose at leaders St Helens and Chester said: “That would be really good.

“We know we have to win one more game than Huddersfield to get fifth and that’s what we’re going for, but I think it has been a really good season for the club again.

“With some shrewd business at the end of the year and some signings I think we have got a real chance of getting in the top six – and who knows, the top four – next year.”

Eighth-placed Catalans have lost both their Super-8s fixtures since winning the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup three weeks ago, but gave Saints a fright last Saturday and won 35-18 when they visited the Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue, in July. Chester said: “They have been excellent in the second half of the season. They are a big, physical group.

“They are very aggressive and a lot of things they do are on the edge, but they’ve got a bit of flair about them.

“It is one-one, we got the better of them at their place and they beat us at ours so it should be a good, entertaining game.”

Kyle Wood is set to return tonight after missing last week’s loss at Wigan Warriors because of an arm injury. Chester said: “He couldn’t catch a ball a couple of days before the game. He missed a lot of training.

“He could probably have played with a needle, but it wasn’t worth the risk with three games to go.”

Anthony England, Justin Horo and Max Jowitt could also return to the 17, but Ben Jones-Bishop and Chris Annakin drop out from last week’s team.

Samisoni Langi, Remi Casty, Julian Bousquet and Micky McIlorum are omitted from Catalans’ squad.

Ben Garcia, Thibaud Margalet, Ugo Perez, Lambert Belmas, Lucas Albert and Benjamin Jullien are in contention for a recall.