Wakefield Trinity v Salford City Reds – Home concerns for Chris Chester

ORDINARILY, home fixtures are so valuable for clubs but Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester admits his squad are playing better on the road.

Salford Red Devils are the visitors to Belle Vue tomorrow, the latest side hoping to cause his side damage on their own turf.

Three of Wakefield’s four losses so far have come on home territory and Chester conceded it is an issue.

“We seem to be playing better away,” he admitted, having been pipped by Warrington Wolves following a thrilling attempted fightback last time out.

“We are playing well in patches at home. It is concerning, but we’ve just not been giving ourselves chances.

“Hopefully we’ll get a good result against Salford, but saying that they are playing really well at the minute and they’re sat above us in the league.

“It is going to need an 80 minute performance. We need to make sure we do the important things really well.”

They are bolstered by the return of Dream Team second-row Matty Ashurst while Bill Tupou, who also missed the 34-32 defeat against Warrington, is included but will need a fitness test before being picked.

“We will make a call on Bill Saturday morning,” said Chester, who will not be panicked into finding a replacement for long-term injury victim England winger Tom Johnstone.

“We’ve had a chat with a couple of agents,” he said. “But there’s no need to rush. The depth is certainly getting tested, but we are still okay at this moment in time.”

Forwards Craig Huby, James Batchelor and Tyler Randell remain sidelined, too. Salford have Junior Sau and Greg Burke returning and Krisnan Inu set for a debut.

When? Sunday 3pm

Team news: Wakefield’s Danny Kirmond completes a two-game ban but Dream Team centre Bill Tupou should return after missing the Warrington loss due to a knee injury. Prop Keegan Hirst is also pressing for a recall. Salford must make at least one change as ex-Hull KR winger Ken Sio injured a groin against Wigan. Salford could give a debut to Krisnan Inu, the former New Zealand centre who was one of the players made redundant when Widnes went into administration last month.

Last meeting: Salford 38 Wakefield 4; April 20

Last six results: Wakefield LWWLWL Salford LWLWLL

Referee: Scott Mikaluaskas (Leigh)

Match odds: Salford receive a six-point start.