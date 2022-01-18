Wakefield Trinity’s chief Michael Carter ponders options over France’s new Covid rules

NO LAUGHING MATTER: Wakefield Trinity chief excutive, Michael Carter. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The French parliament has given the go-ahead for its health pass to be converted into a vaccine pass, which means that anyone wishing to enter the country’s leisure, cultural and sports venues will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The government has indicated that exemptions will not be made for athletes who are based outside France so it could have an impact on rugby union’s Six Nations tournament in addition to Super League.

Huddersfield are due to visit newly-promoted Toulouse on the opening weekend on February 12 while Wakefield will be the first visitors to Catalans a week later.

“We’re having a meeting on Thursday about the whole Covid issue,” said Carter, who has six players in his club’s 33-man squad who have so far refused the vaccine.

“One of the questions I want to ask is if they were to decide to and get themselves their first vaccination, would that cover them? I haven’t seen the definition of what they are classing as vaccinated.

“I think I’ve got six that are completely unvaccinated while some have had one jab, some have had two and some have had the booster. There are others that are adamant that they’re not having the vaccination so I won’t be changing their minds.”

Carter added: “That’s the stance they’ve taken. Whether I agree with their views or not, I’ve got to respect their personal choice but equally I have got a responsibility to make sure that we are fielding our best players for every single game. It’s not an easy balancing act.

“It will still be an issue for us when we travel to France in February.”