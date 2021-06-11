Wakefield Trinity's Joe Westermanb, left, has been called into the England squad. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Loose-forward Westerman and centre Lyne join Trinity winger Tom Johnstone in World Cup contention.

Catalans Dragons winger Tom Davies and half-back Gareth Widdop, of Warrington Wolves, are the two other players drafted in.

England coach Shaun Wane - who attended training at Wakefield on Tuesday - said: "I watch every Super League game every week and the door is always open to players who are performing.

"I’ve been impressed in recent weeks by what I’ve seen from these four players and the data we have on them backs that up.

"They are consistently hitting the performance levels required at the highest level.”

Leeds Rhinos' Luke Gale, Ash Handley and Harry Newman retain their place, along with Paul McShane of Castleford Tigers.

England coach Shaun Wane will next Wednesday announce a squad to face Combined Nations All Stars at Warrington on Friday, June 25.

But an England training session, planned for Leeds' Emerald Headingley Stadium on Monday, has been cancelled because of the number of injuries at Super League clubs and Covid outbreaks at others, including Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants.

The England squad is: John Bateman (Wigan Warriors), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie (all Warrington Wolves), Tom Davies (Catalans Dragons), Niall Evalds (Castleford Tigers), Liam Farrell (Wigan Warriors), Luke Gale (Leeds Rhinos), Oliver Gildart (Wigan Warriors), Josh Griffin (Hull FC), Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos), Zak Hardaker (Wigan Warriors), Josh Hodgson (Canberra Raiders), Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), Toby King (Warrington Wolves), Morgan Knowles (St Helens), Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity), Jonny Lomax (both St Helens), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants), Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers), Tommy Makinson (St Helens), Dom Manfredi (Wigan Warriors), Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos), Mark Percival (St Helens), Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford (both Warrington Wolves), James Roby (St Helens), Dan Sarginson (Salford Red Devils), Ryan Sutton (Canberra Raiders), Luke Thompson (Canterbury Bulldogs), Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons), Alex Walmsley (St Helens), Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils), Joe Westerman (Wakefield Trinity), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), Gareth Widdop (Warrington Wolves), George Williams (free agent).