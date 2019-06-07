Wanted man Brad Dwyer staying with Leeds Rhinos

IN-FORM HOOKER Brad Dwyer has extended his Leeds Rhinos contract to the end of 2020.

The 26-year-old joined Rhinos from Warrington Wolves ahead of last season on a two-year deal.

Several rival Betfred Super League clubs were interested in the Wigan-born forward, but he will now remain at Leeds until at least the end of next year.

Reacting to his new deal, Dwyer said: “It is great to have my future sorted and to know I will be at the Rhinos next season.

“We have been talking for a while and I am pleased to be part of the team for the future.”

Dwyer’s new contract is the second announced in successive days after teenage full-back Jack Walker signed on until the autumn of 2023.

“Having spoken to [director of rugby] Kevin Sinfield at length, I have been impressed with the club’s vision for the group and hopefully I can continue to develop my game as this team grows,” Dwyer – who has made 39 appearances for Leeds – added.

“When I first came here it was to challenge myself and get outside of my comfort zone. I think I have improved as a player through the opportunities I have had here at the Rhinos.

“I love this club and it really has felt like home to me ever since I arrived.”

Sinfield said: “It is good news Brad has committed his future to the club.

“I know he had offers from other clubs so it is particularly pleasing he has opted to remain a Rhino.

“Before he came to Emerald Headingley he had played the majority of his career as an interchange hooker, however he is now able to play big minutes as well as have an impact when he comes into a game.

“He is a popular member of the squad and I look forward to seeing him progress over the next 18 months.”

Meanwhile, Rhinos’ relegation rivals Hull KR have named ex-Leeds and England boss Tony Smith as their new coach until the end of this season.

Smith, 52, had been out of the game since leaving Warrington at the end of the 2017 campaign, when he was the longest-serving coach in Super League.

Smith was England coach from 2006-09.