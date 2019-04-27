Warrington v Huddersfield Giants: Giants and Wardle are looking up ahead of Wolves trip

JAKE WARDLE says Huddersfield Giants are intent on the top five and Sunday’s game at Warrington Wolves will be a “good challenge” of their credentials.

Having been bottom of Super League recently, Huddersfield have now won three of their last four games to rise to eighth.

The return from injury of promising young centre Wardle has aided that push ahead of a trip to opponents who are in second place.

“Warrington are a class side,” he said. “They are near the top for a reason. It will be a good challenge for us to see where we’re really at.

“If we can put a good performance in and get that two points it will put us in good stead.

“We don’t want to go there and roll over; if we want to be up there with the top sides we need to beat teams like Warrington.”

But Huddersfield were far from convincing as they edged past bottom-placed London Broncos 24-19 on Easter Monday.

Wardle, 20, said: “It got nervous towards the end, but a win’s a win.

“London are a side that keep coming, no matter what the score is, and we knew that, but thankfully the score went our way.

“The goal for us was to get four points over Easter.

“We managed two and we need to look forward now, not worry about that relegation battle and try to get as close to that top five as we can.”

In the meantime he is forming a dynamic left-edge partnership with elder brother Joe, the 27-year-old second-row.

“There’s been a bit of bickering at times, but he’s just wanting the best for me and likewise me with him,” said Jake as Huddersfield seek their first win at Warrington since 2015.

“When he’s putting in performances like he did against London it’s great for the team.

“He’s been good all year for us, probably one of our most consistent performers.

“Personally, if I can try to take a leaf out of his book and try to get that consistency it will help the team going forward.

“I’ve had a few bad years with injuries, but I’m finally looking forward now and just getting some consistent game time.”