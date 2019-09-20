Warrington Wolves 12 Castleford Tigers 14: Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell hails defence and spirit as his underdogs knock out Warrington Wolves

COACH DARYL Powell saluted Castleford Tigers’ strong team ethic after they ended Warrington Wolves’ season last night.

Tigers overcame the odds to squeeze into the second round of the Betfred Super League play-offs with a 14-12 victory in an elimination tie at HJ Stadium. The four tries were shared, but Peter Mata’utia’s penalty with 13 minutes left won it for Tigers who had led 6-0 at half-time.

Jordan Rankin celebrates scoring Castleford's second try.

Warrington kicker Stafan Ratchford missed a straight-forward penalty kick after just four minutes and with an effort from half-way in the final moments.

Cas were without eight first-choice players through injury or suspension and had finished one spot below fourth-placed Warrington in the regular season.

Powell said: “Look at the amount of high quality players we had watching the game, it was always going to be tough for us. We played towards what we had on the field, we had a good, solid team and they all worked hard.

“I left Jamie Ellis out and put Pete Mata’utia in there [at half-back] and I thought tactically it worked pretty well for us.

Tigers fans at the end of the game.

“Defensively we were really solid and we needed to be. They came after us towards the back end and we just about held on..”

Tigers will be away to the losers of today’s tie between Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils in another sudden-death game.

Powell said: “It’ll be another tough challenge. We will watch with interest what happens and we’ll take it from there.”