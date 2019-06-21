Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity: Seeking a big impact from David Fifita

WAKEFIELD Trinity head coach Chris Chester admits David Fifita is “massive” for his side’s chances of emerging from a slump as the Australian prop makes his timely return from injury.

The West Yorkshire club has lost all three games since the totemic 29-year-old injured his foot in the Magic Weekend defeat against Catalans Dragons.

They are now on a five-match losing sequence ahead of tonight’s trip to Warrington Wolves and have seen two more forwards – Tyler Randell and Danny Kirmond – add to their lengthening injury list.

The barrelling Fifita was an early contender for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award before being sidelined and Chester conceded: “He is massive for us. He’s such a character in the dressing room and such an influence on the pitch but just to have a body back on Friday is good.

“We’ve missed him these last three or four weeks and hopefully he can have a big impact for us.

“Mason Caton-Brown might play at a push as well. He’s not really trained all week so we’ll see how he goes.”

Trinity are set to give young prop Titus Gwaze his debut while another youngster, Connor Bailey, has been drafted into the 19-man squad where Academy products Lee Kershaw and Jack Croft are already featuring.

Second-placed Warrington slipped up at Hull KR last weekend but Chester insisted: “There’s them and St Helens who are going really, really well so it’s going to be a tough game for us.

“But I’m looking forward to seeing some of these young lads play and we’ll take it from there.

“Crofty’s been really good, Kersh’ has been good whenever we’ve needed him and they’ve all done a good job for us so I’m looking forward to seeing more come through. It’s a win-win for us. They’ve all been involved in the Under-19s and I’d think three of the four will play.”

Although they are still very much in contention for the top-five, Trinity are equally in danger of being dragged into the relegation battle and Chester added: “We have to get on with things and somehow get a performance together.

“We were forcing passes at times in losing to Salford. We’ll have to be exceptionally good if we are to win over at Warrington but that’s what we’re aiming for.”