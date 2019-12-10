WATCH: Adam Swift out to prove he can be dynamic wing option for Hull FC

ONE of the players who has more to prove than most in 2020 is Hull FC’s new recruit Adam Swift – but the results could yet prove scintillating for his new club.

It was not long ago that he was flying high for St Helens and showing to be one of Super League’s most dynamic wingers.

Adam Swift in training with Hull FC this week (Picture: Hull FC)

Indeed, there was talk of an England call-up and, having won a Grand Final with his home-town club in 2014, you could understand why given his potent mix of power. pace and finishing quality.

However, Swift has hardly had a look-in at club, let alone international, level for the last 18 months.

In all fairness, though, that is through no fault of his own either; the player did not suffer some sort of alarming fall from grace.

Instead, Swift’s situation was just one of those unfortunate scenarios of pure bad timing with injuries playing a part, too.

As a winger now, at the age of 26, this is a prime time and peak time to be nailing on a position in a side and playing some consistent rugby. I’m at that age now where I need to do that. Hull FC’s Adam Swift

When Justin Holbrook took over at Saints in May 2017, the club were in the mire and changes needed to be made. The Australian was not afraid to make those changes and it included promoting some of the club’s youngsters – namely Regan Grace.

The Welshman was given the chance of an extended run in Saints’ team, essentially at Swift’s expense, and he grasped it, culminating in this year’s Grand Final glory on the back of finishing a record 16 points clear at the top of Super League.

With Golden Boot winner and England star Tommy Makinson on the other flank, they certainly were not short of options and Swift was the odd man out.

So, what is it like when you are a regular – and then you are not?

St Helens' Adam Swift has joined Hull FC (Picture: David Hurst)

“It sounds harsh to say it like that,” Swift told The Yorkshire Post.

“But that’s just the reality of the game. Justin Holbrook came in, a fantastic guy, fantastic coach.

“If your face doesn’t fit with certain coaches – in that respect I don’t think it did with Justin and he picked Regan over me – that happens.

“As a player it is gutting because especially as a hometown lad at Saints I wanted to play week in, week out.

“To come over and get dropped but to give another lad another chance, another opportunity…

“Don’t get me wrong. He shone and was one of the best players in the Saints side this last year. He played awesome.

“It’s never a nice feeling to get dropped but if your face doesn’t fit, your face doesn’t fit.”

Swift managed just seven games for Saints this term, scoring four tries, and had been loaned out to Sheffield Eagles at one point last year.

However, he remains confident of rediscovering his best form with Hull having joined on a two-year deal.

“The games I played (with Saints) I was getting praise and getting raps saying I’d done some good stuff and was still that player I’m capable of playing at,” insisted Swift.

“Those standards we still set I was still reaching and I was still improving as a player when I was getting the opportunities. Listen, I’ve not gone back in my performances or dropped off in standards; I’ve still maintained those standards and am still improving them as we are each day at the training ground.

“As a winger now, at the age of 26, this is a prime time and peak time to be nailing on a position in a side and playing some consistent rugby. I’m at that age now where I need to do that.”

That said, he knows it will not be simple getting in the Hull side either given they have also re-signed fans favourite Mahe Fonua from Wests Tigers and have Ratu Naulago - one of the finds of 2019 - and USA international Bureta Faraimo pushing for places with fit-again Matty Dawson-Jones.

“I came in day one and there were about seven or eight wingers,” he laughed. “We’ve more outside backs than we do forwards! Listen, it’s competition and there’s nothing wrong with that.

“It’s healthy, it keeps you on your toes and you know you don’t want to take a step back as there’s all these youngsters behind and in front as well as the older, senior guys who could quite happily take that wing spot.

“It’s just about training hard each day, coming to training with a smile on your face and doing the best you can.

“I’m looking forward to training hard and earning the shirt and then seeing if I can get that opportunity.

“I’ve not had as much game-time in the last few years so I am looking forward to trying to get some consistent performances together and get the Hull shirt on.”