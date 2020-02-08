Watch as Hull FC boss Lee Radford in "awe" as legend Peter Sterling fires up Old Faithful after derby win

Delighted Lee Radford admitted he has been in "awe" of Peter Sterling - the Hull FC and Kangaroos icon who started up the Old Faithful song one more time last night after an epic derby win.

Former scrum-half Sterling, 59, remains one of rugby league's greatest-ever players and holds hero status with the Airlie Birds after starring for them during one of their most successful periods from 1983 to 1985.

Current head coach Radford was still just a boy on the Hull terraces back then but admits he has been starstruck in the presence of the legend who was guest of honour last night.

Sterling brought on the match ball before kick-off, receiving a marvellous ovation from a bumper crowd of more than 19,500, and FC went on to edge a hard-fought 25-16 victory to maintain their 100 per cent start to the season.

Asked if it was good to get the win in front of the Hall of Famer, Radford said: "It's outstanding.

Hull FC's Scott Taylor is tackled by Hull Kingston Rover's George Lawler (left) and Kyle Trout during the Betfred Super League match at the KCOM Stadium, Hull (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

"He's just fired up Old Faithful in the changing room as well so that's pretty special.

"I've been a little bit in awe of him this week; he's genuinely rugby league greatness.

"I think every Hull FC supporter will remind you of our glory days in the '80s and obviously he played a part in that and you feel you've always had to live up to that from the '90s onwards.

"For him to hand the 350th shirt to Danny (Houghton) as well, I couldn't think of anyone better to pass that on."

Hull FC's Jamie Shaul and Ratu Naulago jump with Hull Kingston Rovers' Harvey Livett (Mike Egerton/PA Wire).

Radford - who has helped bring Hull modern-day success with two Challenge Cup final wins - hailed his side's character last night and conceded they would have lost the same contest last year.

Rovers took the lead on three occasions but Hull - with Josh Griffin and Marc Sneyd in stunning form - helped guide them home.

The victory was also Radford's 100th as Hull head coach and he said: "I was over the moon that it wasn't pretty.

"We've already got to the Grand Final and won the Challenge Cup after (beating Leeds Rhinos) last week, so I'm bouncing that it was ugly and a bit of a reality check.

"I don't think we would have won that 12 months ago, we would have got beat out there tonight. It's a good sign.

"We had four months to prepare for Leeds physically and mentally. We had four days to get ready for this one so I think we can accept a little bit of dip in energy levels.

"We just needed to hold onto the ball long enough to wind their engines down a little.

"We also had a four-day turnaround, the first four-day turnaround of the season and it was not as high tempo as last week.

"I thought we were (the better team) in the latter stages the game. Until about the 60-minute period I don't think we were.

"Credit where credit's due, I thought they played better their way than how we played ours tonight."

Rovers head coach Tony Smith admitted Jamie Ellis' missed penalty, which would have extended the Robins' lead to six points only for Hull to go down the other end and score to nudge them back in front, as the key moment in match.

"The big moment for us was the shot at goal, which hit the post. Instead of going six up, we go down the other end and concede a try on that next set.

"It's a huge turnaround but I think psychologically it turns the game a whole from where it was. We will learn from that.

"The effort, the spirit and some of the play we did was very encouraging. I'm really proud of how we go about stuff."