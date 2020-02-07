Watch as Hull FC's Josh Jones talks derby - and hoping to get the call from 'family friend' Shaun Wane

HULL FC'S Josh Jones is seeking to make the England squad this season but won't be expecting any favours from "family friend" Shaun Wane.

Hull FC's Josh Jones on his debut against Leeds Rhinos (PIC: ALLAN MCKENZIE/SWPIX)

Jones made his international debut for Great Britain last autumn under Wayne Bennett but has yet to actually represent England.

Ex-Wigan Warriors boss Wane replaced Bennett earlier this week and will take charge for the three TEst series against the visiting Kangaroos as well as the 2021 World Cup.

"I know Waney quite well," said Jones, who started out with Wigan's arch rivals St Helens, winning the 2014 Grand Final against Wane's side before moving to Exeter Chiefs and then Salford Red Devils.

"Hes a friend of the family so I see him a few times at family parties and things like that.

England coach Shaun Wane is unveiled to the press. (PAUL CURRIE/SWPIX)

"He's a nice bloke and obviously had a great record at Wigan.

"He's a great coach and all the lads at Wigan say great things about him.

"It can only be a good appointment for England with the Ashes coming up - and then building up to that World Cup next year."

First, though, comes tonight's Hull derby against Hull KR.

Jones' career with the Black and Whites started in fine fashion with Sunday's emphatic victory over Leeds Rhinos and now he is gearing up to face the Robins.

"It was a great start but we wont get carried away," he said.

"I thought we were really strong from minute one and we used our strength well being direct.

"Our spine was really good and we'll build on that now for the derby.

"I can't wait for it. I used to love them with Saints v Wigan and now Hull KR v Hull FC is something to look forward to.

"I've heard lots of stories about this fixture so I am really excited."

Rovers opened well, too, with a win over Wakefield and Jones added: "I'm surprised that a lot of people have written KR off.

"I saw that game and they played really well.

"They have some really good strike players, lots of energy and I'm expecting them to come with lots of energy.

"It's a really emotional time for them at the minute with Mose Masoe, too, so we're expecting a real tough battle."