Watch as Tony Smith says opportunity knocks for Hull KR players to stake claim

HULL KR head coach Tony Smith is monitoring potential new signings in Australia as he gets to grip with yet more selection issues but is also looking forward to seeing some of his current players take their chance in Super League.

The Robins have lost three successive games going into Thursday’s visit from Castleford Tigers and are in need of a timely fillip.

Hull KR's Matt Parcell will miss Thursday's clash with Castleford through injury.' Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Already missing numerous key players, they have seen another three of their pack sidelined for the Yorkshire derby.

England prop Robbie Mulhern has been handed a one-game penalty notice for a dangerous contact in Friday’s 22-4 defeat against Huddersfield Giants.

Second-row Harvey Livett suffered a head knock, also in that game, and hooker Matt Parcell limped out with an ankle injury with both now missing against Castleford.

With salary cap space available, Rovers have been looking to strengthen their squad for some time but Smith will not be rushed into panic signings.

He said: “We’re looking where we can. I know that’s the question being asked but February is not a great time of year to recruit anybody. However, we’re looking at the Australian competition.

“They have a few friendlies on at the moment and if somebody happens to become available over there …

“But there isn’t going to be anything that can make a difference to us and is available at this stage.

“If that does happen, then we’ll do something about it.”

DECISIONS: Hull KR head coach, Tony Smith.' Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Instead, Matty Gee, the back-row signed from London Broncos in the off-season, is set to get his chance against Castleford.

“Matty is looking for his first opportunity this year and it’s a good thing for him,” said Smith.

“I’m pleased about that. Matty will come in with Jez (Litten) and George Lawler is back, too.

“Harvey’s out as he failed a head test after the match. Robbie picked up a ban for a tackle that wasn’t bad but it (suspension) is approriate; we won’t compete against it.

“Matty Parcell got injured last week as awell and is out for a little while. We can’t tell how long just yet.

“He’s been for a scan and we haven’t got the results yet.

“This is just how it is at the moment but I’ve got a couple of young fellas there who are raring to go.

“We just acked some finesse against Huddersfield but we’re keen to get back out there versus Cas’ and bounce back from this.”