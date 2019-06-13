WATCH - Castleford Tigers 18 Hull FC 31: Albert Kelly hat-trick seals stunning win for Hull FC

IN GAMES as tight as this, true quality is key and Hull FC had marginally more as they eventually edged past Castleford Tigers.

Stand-off Albert Kelly will take the plaudits for his hat-trick of tries - surprisingly, at the age of 28, his first in senior rugby - but the fleet-footed Australian had plenty of help this evening.

Hull FC's Albert Kelly celebrates his first-ever senior hat-trick (PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

In fairness, his side’s entire right-edge proved classy and clinical as, with the game locked 18-18 heading into the last 15 minutes, they produced the stellar moments when needed most.

England centre Jake Connor was simply superb with so many telling touches and assists.

Ratu Naulago, the lightning quick Fijian winger who has proved the find of this Super League season, scored two tries but also made a rapid break clear to send Kelly in for his treble in the 71st minute.

That was where the game got so close; trailing just 24-18, Castleford had a perfect chance to score but the pass of Cheyse Blair, their former Melbourne Storm centre, was marginally behind his winger Greg Eden who duly spilled.

Hull FC's Albert Kelly races in for his hat-trick (PIC:Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Blair stopped, maddened by the chance going begging. Naulago didn’t.

He picked up and suddenly his side were up the other end rejoicing a win that sees them rise up to third, keeping their opponents back in fifth.

It was the least Hull deserved; Jamie Shaul had controversially been denied a try by video referee James Child minutes earlier after another fine assist from Connor, who terrorised Blair more than once when rising for high kicks.

Fittingly, Marc Sneyd’s conversion, his fifth goal of the night, took him past 1,000 points for the East Yorkshire club and he slotted his mandatory drop-goal soon after as Castleford desperately tried to retrieve the situation.

Hull's Ratu Naulago goes in for his first try, (PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Tigers had won here against Huddersfield Giants in Golden Point extra-time on Friday but they were undone this time.

Hull had already fought back from 14-4 down at the break to lead 16-14 after two tries in the opening seven minutes of the second period.

They forced a drop-out before showing smart handling to shift it left where Naulago finished off his second try of the night.

Then Kelly scored a stunning effort after Connor had produced a brilliant run from deep inside his own half.

Castleford's Junior Moors celebrates his try. (PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Connor dummied through and left both Eden and Jake Trueman in his wake before cutting inside Peter Mata’utia and finding Kelly to motor in.

Sneyd’s latets conversion nudged them ahead and it was maddening for Castleford who had forced a drop-out moments before only to see Greg Minikin spill on the first tackle trying to play the ball.

Sneyd extended the lead to 18-14 with a penalty when Adam Milner infringed only for the hosts to level in the 61st minute through Eden’s fine finish.

Mata’utia could not convert from wide out, though, and Kelly got in for his second when Connor rose majestically once more to challenge Blair,

For the second time in seven days, the game at Wheldon Road was played out in wet, dank conditions but both sides controlled the ball well considering.

Hull’s kicking game, though, left a lot to be desired, with Kelly initially coming up with some poor efforts which handed the hosts’ decent field position.

Castleford's Jesse Sene-Lefao takes on Hull (PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Castleford struck first when Minikin eased over all too simply in the 11th minute.

Kelly slipped in defence and then Mata’utia tempted young centre Kieran Buchanan just enough to tease him in and create the space for his Castleford team-mate.

However, Hull struck back almost immediately when Mike McMeeken lost the ball trying to muscle his way to halfway.

Kelly found Connor who produced a sizeable fend on Blair, just enough to hold off the NRL signing star while he flicked out a lovely pass for Naulago to finish one-handed in the corner.

Neither Mata’utia nor Sneyd could convert the respective tries and, in the conditions, it was no surprise when Castleford opted to take two points whenever the chance arose.

Hull full-back Jamie Shaul looked bemused when he was penalised for a ball steal in front of the posts, claiming Daniel Smith simply released his hold, but Mata’utia accepted the simple kick.

The returning Jesse Sene-Lefao continued his excellent work, dumping Scott Taylor in a tackle that saw the England prop lose possession, and from there he also earned their next penalty when Andre Savelio grasped onto the ball too long in the tackle.

Junior Moors was another player making a comeback for Castleford having missed the last six games through injury.

He took little time to make his mark, scooping up to score after Kelly fumbled when trying to pick up Trueman’s grubber on the run.

Mata’utia improved but it was Hull who came back strongest.

Castleford Tigers: Mata’utia; Clare, Minikin, Blair, Eden; Rankin, Trueman; Watts, McShane, Smith, Sene-Legfao, McMeeken, Massey. Substititues: Millington, Milner, Moors, Cook.

Hull: Shaul; Naulago, Connor, Buchanan, Faraimo; Kelly, Sneyd; Green, Houhgton, Paea, Hadley, Minichiello, Westerman. Substitutes: Taylor, Fash, Washbrook, Savelio.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).