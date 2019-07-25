WATCH - Challenge Cup build-up: Hull FC’s Jake Connor aims for starring role at Wembley

CHALLENGE CUP winner Jake Connor wants to get back to Wembley to enjoy a “bigger role” but acknowledges Hull FC must first silence his new England team-mate Blake Austin.

Cup foes: Hull's Jake Connor and Warrington's Ben Currie.

The Airlie Birds face Warrington Wolves in the semi-finals at Bolton on Saturday seeking to reach the showpiece for the third time in four years.

Connor won it in 2017, his first season following a move from Huddersfield Giants, but only played a bit-part off the bench.

Since then, the centre/stand-off has established himself not only as a Hull starter but one of Super League’s greatest talents, making his England debut and now almost a certainty to tour with Great Britain this autumn.

“It’d be massive to get back to Wembley,” Connor told The Yorkshire Post, the East Yorkshire club having finally won there for the first time in 2016, ironically beating Warrington.

You know it’s going to be a tough game and that’s what you want to play in. Jake Connor

“Obviously, Hull have won it twice recently and I won it with them in 2017.

“It was an amazing experience but I only played about 20 minutes.

“I’ll always remember that but I’d love to get back there again and have a bigger role in us winning it. First, it’s going to be a tough game against Warrington, played at an epic pace. But it’s nothing we haven’t dealt with before and we always seem to turn up in these Cup games.”

Hull's Albert Kelly: On way back.

Much of the pre-match talk is about Austin, the Australian stand-off who has been tremendous in his first season as a ‘marquee’ signing at Warrington and – through the grandparent ruling – was recently added to the England squad.

England coach Wayne Bennett has spoken before about how he sees Connor as a long-term Test No 6, even though most of his five caps have come at centre.

So what does he think about the inclusion of Austin – leading the Steve Prescott Man of Steel running with Jackson Hastings – in the latest England squad?

Connor, 24, said: “He’s a massive player. He’s lit up the Super League since he’s come over. He just loves to play rugby; who wouldn’t want him in your team when he’s playing like that?

“In my opinion, the things he’s done for Warrington are ultimately the reason they’re in second. That’s how big he is.

“With Daryl Clark just in behind, they have some danger people and we have to keep an eye on them.

“But we know what we have to do – we’ve done it before – and that’s taking over their middle so, hopefully, our middle turns up.”

Austin scored four tries as Wolves embarrassed Hull 63-12 at the KCOM Stadium in March but Lee Radford’s side certainly learned their lessons to keep him quiet when they prospered 19-12 at Warrington in May.

“It’s one each at the moment and I always enjoy playing Warrington,” added Connor.

“You know it’s going to be a tough game and that’s what you want to play in.”

He has played the last two games at stand-off but is likely to miss out on a direct battle with Austin; Australian No 6 Albert Kelly is fit again after a hamstring strain and expected to return with Connor moving back to centre.

Kelly replacing Dean Hadley is the only change in Hull’s 19-man squad while Warrington welcome back Ben Murdoch-Masila after ankle surgery.

Asked if he thought he had done enough in wins against London Broncos and Leeds Rhinos to keep his preferred play-maker role, Connor conceded: “I’m not sure.

“In games like this, I just want to be in the team. It’s up to the coach whoever he picks.

“I can have a moan here and there but, ultimately, it’s up to him and it’s not going to stop me from giving 100 per cent every time.

“Alby’s a key player and a big-game player. I don’t think there’s a better running game than Albert Kelly’s in any half-back in the comp’ at the moment.

“He hits like a forward as well. You always want him in your team and you know what he’s going to give you so it’s massive to have him back.”

Once tomorrow’s game is over, Connor will take a seat in the stands to see the double-header’s second part – his home-town Halifax, the Championship part-timers, facing Super League leaders St Helens.

He said: “It’s massive for the town. A little town like Halifax... it’s like an FA Cup final.

“You can’t write anyone off; it was only a couple of years ago when Swinton beat Huddersfield in this competition.

“I know it’s St Helens but you can’t 100 per cent say Saints are going to win because Halifax are there for a reason.

“Obviously, I know a few of their players. I played with Jacob Fairbank at Huddersfield so I’ll be rooting for him and let’s see how they get on.”