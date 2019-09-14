WATCH - Chris Chester 'couldn't have asked for anymore' after impeccable Wakefield Trinity secure Super League survival

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Chris Chester felt he "couldn't have asked for anymore" from his players following their 19-10 win over London Broncos last night.

Trinity secured their survival - and that of Yorkshire rivals Hull KR - with a superb display against London.

The Broncos had beaten Wakefield twice on home soil this season but never looked like making it a hat-trick of wins in 2019.

Chester's side led 19-0 with just under 10 minutes to go before the Broncos added two consolation efforts to go down fighting.

"I couldn't have asked for anymore from my players tonight, I thought they were excellent," said Chester.

"That first 40 minutes was probably the best we have defended all season."

Chester admitted that it has been one of his toughest years as a head coach.

Wakefield had their eye on a top-five finish at the start of the year but a spate of injuries and a poor run of form dragged them into the relegation dogfight.

"It has certainly been the most challenging time in my coaching career, I know the players have thought that as well," Chester added.

"But the way they have come out tonight and played, under that much pressure, is a credit to them. They were fantastic.

"[Danny] Brough's kicking game was excellent, Milky [Jacob Miller] controlled the game really, really well and Kelepi Tanginoa is a freak. He is an animal.

"He did another 80-minute performance. I am absolutely delighted."

The Trinity boss is confident that his side won't find themselves in a similar situation next campaign.

He said: "It makes me more determined to make sure we get pre-season right and that we are not in this situation in 12 months time.

"I am fairly confident that when we do get our best team out on the field, we will be fine.

"I am delighted. Massive, massive result for the club and I am pleased for everybody involved."

Wakefield's win sent London down and saved Hull KR who were beaten by Salford Red Devils in golden-point extra-time.

Huddersfield Giants' dramatic win over Catalans Dragons meant they were safe regardless of results elsewhere.