WATCH: Golden NRL chance was too much to turn down for Leeds Rhinos skipper Kallum Watkins

Leeds Rhinos captain Kallum Watkins says he has decided to move to the NRL as he needed to make sure he had “no regrets” when his career came to an end.

The England star has signed a deal with Gold Coast Titans and will join the Australian club on July 1.

Leeds Rhinos captain KalluM Watkins in action against Wigan on Friday. (SWPix)

Rhinos announced two weeks ago they had agreed to released Watkins from the final two years of his contract and he was set to leave at the end of this season.

However, once Titans made their interest known, the deal - until the end of 2021 - was brought forward meaning Watkins now has just two games remaining in the Blue and Amber.

He becomes the latest English player to head Down Under, taking the tally to 11 in the NRL.

Watkins, 28, only informed his colleagues after Friday’s 23-14 loss to Wigan Warriors and he conceded matters had escalated quickly once his availability become common knowledge.

“I explored all options, but the NRL was a priority because this was the only chance I was going to get,” said the player, who has scored 133 tries in 255 games for Leeds.

“I did put that high on my list.

“I didn’t want to look back on my career and think ‘there was an opportunity to go why didn’t I take it?’

“I have been here for 11, 12 years and it’s going to be a new environment and getting used to new things.

“But I want to take it with both hands and I am really excited to be going over there.

“I wanted to explore my options, an opportunity came to go to Gold Coast and they requested me to come now.

“It is exciting times for myself and my family.”

Australia coach Mal Meninga, a formidable centre in his own playing days, is head of performance and culture at Titans.

He is excited to see Watkins - who only returned from an ACL injury in February and been switched to second-row recently at Headingley - making his mark in Queensland.

“Kallum is an exceptional talent,” Meninga said, with Gold Coast looking for a lift after a poor start to their season.

“I have had to coach against him with the Kangaroos, and he is a very dangerous player.

“Importantly for the Titans however, he is also a very experienced player and a terrific leader.

“As captain of the Rhinos, he has shown the leadership qualities that will be a tremendous asset for the Titans.

“After the signing of Tanah Boyd, we have made a statement about the future of the Titans.

“Now with Kallum, we are showing that we are also investing in immediate success, and that this club is capable of attracting the best talent in the game, from right around the world.”