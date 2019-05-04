WATCH: Hodgson wings in to help out Vaivai at Hull KR

AS A newcomer to life on the wing, Hull KR’s Junior Vaivai is grateful for the input he is receiving from former Great Britain wideman Dave Hodgson.

USA international Vaivai made waves with his performances at centre last term having joined the Robins mid-season.

However, with the arrival of NRL star Kane Linnett and Leeds Rhinos Grand Final winner Jimmy Keinhorst, he has spent most of this campaign on the wing.

It is something of a transition for the 29-year-old but, with former KR, Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors winger Hodgson on the Rovers coaching staff, he has a perfect ally.

Hodgson earned three Lions caps during his career which ended with the Robins in 2014 although he briefly came out of retirement two years ago.

“It is a bonus having Hodgo as a coach as wing is his position,” said Vaivai, ahead of tomorrow’s visit from leaders St Helens.

“It is different. This is my first time playing wing and I’d never played there before.

“Just getting guidance and little tips from him is helping me week in, week out.

“Hodgo expects a lot from you but he’s pretty level-headed; he’s not one to talk himself up and I have a lot of respect for him.

“He’s really talented and is a really good skills coach for the outside backs. He’s helped me heaps on my positioning, my catching and I learn every day.”

Struggling Rovers are aiming to emerge from a three-game losing run that has also seen them concede a massive 138 points.

But captain Joel Tomkins (back) is out, youngsters Adam Rooks and Harry Bardle come in.