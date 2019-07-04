WATCH: Huddersfield Giants' Matty English gets the green light after heart scare

HUDDERSFIELD Giants prop Matty English is confident he knows how to deal with his heart issue if he gets into difficulties again.

The front-row, 21, had to come off during the first half of the 30-22 win over Hull KR in May.

Huddersfield's Matty English celebrates Giants 55-2 win over Hull FC at Magic Weekend. (SWPix)

He suffered breathing difficulties and palpitations and was unable to return to the game.

English - who has earned a call-up to the England Knights squad this term - said it was a heart condition he already knew about but has since revisited a specialist to get checked over.

“It was a little bit (of a scare) but touch wood everything is alright now,” he said.

“I just had to go see the specialist but we just got the OK that this might keep happening and, when it does, we know how to react to it.

Huddersfield's Matty English celebrates scoring against Wakefield Trinity in the Challenge Cup last year. (SWPix)

“So everything's alright.

“I’ve just got to manage it.

“But it’s only ever happened to me twice and that's it. Which is not too bad in 21 years.

“I feel refreshed after not playing last week and am keen to make my mark on the team again.”

English has played 16 games this season but sat out last Friday’s loss at Wakefield Trinity.

That left them joint-bottom of Super League with London Broncos, Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos so the pressure is on especially as they have now lost four successive matches since vanquishing HulL FC 55-2 at Magic Weekend.

Asked about the mood in the camp, English said: “It is a fight for survival.

“We’re being realistic about it. We know the position we’re in.

“But there’s still a positive vibe in the camp. We all know that only us players can get ourselves out of it and we’re working hard and will keep trying get wins.”

Huddersfield have not played Salford since the opening day of the season on February 1 when Giants lost 34-14 at home.

“They’ve been good this year,” said English.

“They’re very aggressive in defence and we’re expecting a lot.

“Jackson Hastings is playing really well. We know he’s a threat and they have some other big threats out wide so we know we have to be good to get a win.”