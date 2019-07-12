WATCH: Hull FC boss Lee Radford still struggling to work his side out after strange win over London Broncos

HULL FC head coach Lee Radford described his feelings as “steady” after a mixed performance against London Broncos.

The Airlie Birds stayed in third place after a 35-22 win over Super League’s bottom club.

Hull FC's Bureta Faraimo charges through London Broncos' Kieran Dixon on the way to setting up Josh Griffin's try. (PIC: HULL FC)

However, they had been 34-0 up at half-time before London hit back with four unanswered tries to take some gloss off the hosts’ display.

Hull had lost 40-12 at home to leaders St Helens last Friday when Radford bemoaned their lack of composure and patience in the first half.

They were clinical and slick here, though, as Carlos Tuimavave, Bureta Faraimo, Joe Westerman, Jake Connor, Josh Griffin and Ratu Naulago initially put Hull in firm charge.

“For about 30 minutes we were knocking sets off at 100 per cent,” said Radford, whose side had also lost at Hull KR before falling against Saints.

Hull FC's Josh Griffin celebrates his try with Mark Minichiello. (PIC: HULL FC)

“And, from where we’d been the last two weeks, that was our focus; to turn the ball over on our terms.

“I thought we did a really good job of that. We showed some stiffness in our defence in that first half as well when challenged.

“And then the second half we did everything but. We made some horror errors out of backfield and there was some reluctance to put our body in front on the tryline as well. There was some sloppy tries there.

“But it’s a win. We’d lost our last two so to get a win was important.”

Radford was surprised his side did not build on that dominance.

“I’d have liked it to have been for a longer period in that second half,” he added.

“But again the errors we made and if you give away possession and field position teams will punish you at this level.

“What’s happened is nothing that I haven’t spoken about.

“We were more direct in that first half and we needed to be.

“We tried going around St Helens last week and Hull KR the week before.

“But we were direct in that first 40.

“London are a stubborn side, though. We spoke at half-time about how they won’t go away. They are fit and stay in the fight and they did more than stay in the fight; they finished strong.”