WATCH - Hull FC’s Jake Connor delighted to make impact in the halves

JAKE CONNOR is a mercurial talent but is also desperate to prove he can do the simple things well for Hull FC this season.

The Great Britain international was handed his preferred stand-off role ahead of Albert Kelly for Sunday’s opener at Leeds Rhinos and got off to a great start with a stellar display.

Lee Radford’s side eased to a 30-4 win and he will surely retain that coveted spot for Friday’s derby with Hull KR.

Connor, 25, said: “It’s something I’ve always wanted to play.

“I had a good pre-season and I had things to learn, to take into my game and to learn to not over complicate.

“I think I did that. With the (rainy) conditions, I didn’t overplay; I kept it simple and used the players around me.

Hull FC's Jake Connor thanks the fans after victory over Leeds. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

“Hopefully after that game I can keep my spot.

“Alby’s a world class player. Everyone knows that and Radders has said its a tough team, to pick. You just have to accept it an get on with it

“But the right team was out there and got the job done.

“It was top class and probably the best start to Super League I’ve ever had with a club.

It’s something I’ve always wanted to play. I had a good pre-season and I had things to learn, to take into my game and to learn to not over complicate. I think I did that. Jake Connor

“It’s never going to be easy coming to Headingley and I’ve not won many here so we’re happy to get off to a great start.”

As rampant as Hull were, they could be further strengthened by the return from injury of captain Danny Houghton for the derby.

Rovers have a doubt over Jordan Abdull’s fitness but their own hooker Matt Parcell hopes to be fit after shoulder surgery.

Connor added: “I can’t wait for the derby. It’s always the one on the calendar you look at. With the way we’ve just played – and the confidence – we’ll be buzzing.

Leeds Rhinos' James Donaldson tackled by Hull's Jake Connor and Carlos Tuimavave. Picture Tony Johnson

“It was a great team performance. Our middles were outstanding. It’s so much easier for us playing off the back of those big guys.

“But we defended really well. When we do that and put them in awkward positions, it makes your middles fresher so they can attack a bit more.”