WATCH - Hull FC v Catalans Dragons: Andy Last has confidence in rookie Liam Harris

HULL FC assistant coach Andy Last has backed youngster Liam Harris to make the most of any chance he gets to stand in at half-back tonight.

The 22-year-old could make his first Super League appearance of the season when Catalans Dragons arrive at KCOM Stadium.

Hull FC's Liam Harris.

Hull are missing regular halves Albert Kelly and Marc Sneyd so Harris – bought from part-timers Doncaster 12 months ago – is hoping to partner Jake Conner against the French side.

He was injured earlier this year, but came back into the mix on dual-registration with League 1 Doncaster over Easter.

“It’s an opportunity for Liam; he’s showcased what he can do for us in the Magic game against Hull KR last year,” said Last, Harris making a try-scoring debut.

“He was probably pivotal for us getting that win. He’s a talented kid and he plays into the line.

“He’s got a decent kicking game and nice footwork so when we finalise the matchday squad if Liam is in there I’m sure he’ll do a good job.”

Sneyd – who scored the Golden Point winner when Hull beat Catalans in France earlier this season – and Kelly both suffered injuries in Sunday’s win over Wakefield Trinity.

Last said: “I think they’re reasonably short-term.

“We’re hoping that at a push we might be able to get them back for the Challenge Cup game (against Castleford) next week.

“If we don’t it’s one of those things, but that’s what we’re aiming for; we want them both available for the cup game.”

Third-placed Hull hope to open up a four-point gap over Catalans with another victory tonight.

“They’re probably the one team you don’t want to play against after they’ve been beaten by St Helens and your bodies are a little bit sore,” said Last.

“They’re a very physical side; they have some dangerous backfield carriers and on the back of them getting the ball out of yardage they have the big boppers in Remi Casty, Sam Moa and Sam Kasiano, who are a real handful, and behind them you have Sam Tomkins and Matty Smith who are very competent.

“It’s a huge game; we spoke about going into third outright last week and again this morning. It’s an opportunity for us to cement our spot in the top three.”