WATCH: Hull KR coach Tony Smith on the lookout for new faces as injuries mount up

Hull KR head coach Tony Smith admits it is “not easy” finding new players to bolster the club’s fight against relegation.

Having taken over late last week, the former Leeds Rhinos chief is now getting to grips with his new surroundings and preparing for Warrington Wolves’ visit on Saturday.

ON THE LOOKOUT: Hull KR head coach,'Tony Smith. Picture: Steve Riding.

Rovers hope to strengthen their squad and Smith admitted: “We’re on it. We’ve a thin squad at the moment and depth is an issue for us so we’re looking at it.

“It’s not easy. Everybody gets to this time of the year and many teams have their own injury lists and injury woes and vulnerability about the depth they have. But we’re on the lookout.”

There has been reports of a potential swap deal involving former England international Shaun Lunt and Leeds Rhinos’ Australian hooker Matt Parcell.

Smith has mixed news on the injury front ahead of facing his former employers this weekend.

It’s not easy. Everybody gets to this time of the year and many teams have their own injury lists and injury woes and vulnerability about the depth they have. But we’re on the lookout. Hull KR head coach, Tony Smith

Australian full-back Adam Quinlan, the club’s player of the year, is set for his first game in nine months since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Halifax last season.

But Danny Addy is facing up to six weeks sidelined after injuring a hamstring in Sunday’s 19-18 loss to Wigan Warriors, Kane Linnett (head) also drops out and Danny McGuire (calf) may not be fit for another couple of weeks.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield Giants’ England winger Jermaine McGillvary could be missing for up to a month after scans on his knee showed damage.

They recall Matt Frawley and Seb Ikahihifo for tomorrow’s trip to leaders St Helens who have England trio Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson and Alex Walmsley returning after the shock loss at London Broncos.

Hull KR's Danny Addy is facing up to six weeks out on the sidelines through injury. 'Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Former Wakefield Trinity prop Taulima Tautai is under investigation by his club Wigan but also fears deportation after yesterday being found guilty of drink driving.

The Australian, 31, was omitted from Wigan’s squad to visit Leeds tomorrow and former Rhinos full-back Zak Hardaker (hamstring) is also out.