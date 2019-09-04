WATCH: Hull KR prop Mose Masoe admits: 'We don't want to psyche ourselves out.'

HULL KR prop Mose Masoe maintains his side will not over-analyse as they prepare for Friday’s vital relegation clash with London Broncos.

Hull KR's Mose Masoe is tackled by Wakefield Trinity's Tinirau Arona and David Fifita earlier this season.(Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Rovers - one of four clubs still under threat heading into the penultimate round - host Super League’s bottom club knowing if they prosper their top-flight status will be secured for 2020.

However, if the East Yorkshire club lose, they could yet need to gain result in their final game at in-form Salford Red Devils.

The Robins were relegated in 2016 and lost their last meeting with London 26-24 at Ealing in June.

Asked how important it was to get the job done on Friday, Samoa international Masoe admitted: “For us it’d be nice to get the win here.

Hull KR's Mitch Garbutt ahead of the Super League Wellbeing round 'Tackle The Tough Stuff' He's back from injury on Friday. (Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

“But we’re preparing for it just like any other game.

“We don’t want to psyche ourselves out; sometimes you can get ahead of yourselves and over do it.

“For us, we’ve just been preparing just like any other Friday night game.”

Admittedly, Rovers - who are 11th but level on points with Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity - took a massive step towards safety with a 24-6 victory in Perpignan on Saturday

“It was nice to get the win over in France,” said Masoe, who won the 2014 Grand Final with St Helens.

“I’ve not won there for a few years.

“We didn’t play too well but defensively we were on and there was a lot of attitude from one to 17 showing out there in Perpignan.”

They will need more of the same against London who, on promotion from the Championship, have earned a reputation for being a side that rarely drops off.

Masoe, 30, conceded: “They are a team with a lot of attitude; they have heaps of that.

“We just have to pack that into our bag for Friday night and bring our attitude as well.

“It should be a great battle.”

To help their efforts, Rovers are boosted by the return of key Australian duo - prop Mitch Garbutt and hooker Matt Parcell - while the versatile Craig Hall is also fit again at full-back.

Jez Litten, Mikey Lewis and Owen Harrison drop out of the 19-man squad.

Meanwhile, head coach Tony Smith signed a new contract last weekend until the end of 2022.

The former Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and Great Britain chief came in on a short-term deal in June following Tim Sheens’ sacking.

Masoe is pleased to see the Australian carry on.

He explained: “Tony always says ‘you can attack as much as you want but they can’t score a try if you defend.’

“That’s all about attitude and I think he’s brought that into our game especially mine.

“He’s helped me in a few ways to get into position and to turn and do little things that have helped me improve my game. It’s nice to see him sign for a few more years.”