WATCH: Hull KR's Danny Addy on why his side remain positive for battles ahead

DANNY ADDY says Hull KR’s performance in defeat against Super League leaders St Helens has reminded them they have the quality to pull clear to safety.

Only London Broncos sit below Rovers in the table after Sunday’s 42-26 loss at KCOM Craven Park.

Hull KR's Danny Addy (SWPix)

Tim Sheens’ side have won just four times all season but they arguably played some of their best football yet as they cut Saints open on numerous occassions and actually led early in the second half.

Scotland international Addy, who scored their first try, admitted: “I think we will take positives out of that.

“We’ve shown in a few games against the top sides that we can do well, going in front today and against Warrington as well.

“We show every game glimpses like that, things we train on every week, and we know we can play.

Hull KR's Will Oakes takes on the St Helens defence. (SWPix)

“But it’s just about doing it for a bit longer; once we’re in that arm wrestle just staying in it and when we get in front just controlling things a bit better and not letting them back in it as such.

“We kill ourselves at times with maybe a penalty on the fifth tackle that gets their ball rolling or what happened at one of the restarts, things like that.

“We have to dust ourselves down and go again but there was definitely positives to take into next week.”

Rovers head to Salford Red Devils in the Coral Challenge Cup on Saturday, perhaps a welcome chance to escape the pressure of their league travails where they have lost four successive fixtures.

The former Bradford Bulls star, who has successfully bounced back from the knee reconstruction that ruined his 2018, said: “I think it will be.

“It’ll be whoever turns up on the day in the Cup.

“Anybody can beat anybody and Salford are doing well - fair play to them.

“But we’re not just going to go there and roll over. We more than believe we can win this game.

“Looking back we should have hammered them at home in the league really. “We had a big lead and let it go. We’ll be looking to start big.

“We’re confident, it’s just about doing it for longer.”

Addy, 28, has missed just two games this season but eight times has come off the bench.

However, the utility player - who can feature at half, back-row and loose forward - started against Saints and did so at hooker.

“I want to start but if Tim doesn’t decide to start me, it’s fair enough,” insisted the player, who left the stadium with a strapped up calf.

“I won’t argue. I’ll just try and do my job.

“I'm just looking to start performing better now and just do my bit really.

“I tore my calf at Warrington. That’s why I didn’t play last week against Leeds. “I just got a bit of cramp in it today so that’s just a precaution and I’ll be okay for Saturday.”