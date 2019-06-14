WATCH: Hull KR's Will Dagger out to make most of second chance under "hawk-eye" Tony Smith

WILL DAGGER hopes to have reached a “turning point” in his career at Hull KR - and knows new coach Tony Smith can help him fulfil his potential.

The 20-year-old retains his place to face his former club Warrington Wolves tomorrow.

Hull KR's Will Dagger in action against Wakefield Trinity. (SWPix)

With Danny McGuire injured in training last weekend, Dagger - who had not played since a 54-6 Easter Monday defeat against Warrington - was called up to start at half-back in Sunday’s narrow 19-18 loss to Wigan Warriors.

That was Smith’s first game since taking over from the sacked Tim Sheens.

Primarily a full-back, Dagger was given his Super League debut by Smith at Warrington in 2017 before making the move to the Robins where chances have been hard to come by.

He spent much of last season on loan at York City Knights and Leigh Centurions and had only played six Super League games this term under Sheens.

Hull KR head coach Tony Smith (PIC: STEVE RIDING)

However, the Castleford-born player is now looking to kick-on at Craven Park.

“We’ve got some good players in the likes of Hally and Quinny is back now,” he said, referring to fellow full-backs Craig Hall and player of the year Adam Quinlan, who makes his long-awaited retrun from a knee reconstruction tomorrow.

“You’ve just got to bide it out at training and give it your all in everything you do.

“It’s hard when you’re missing games and you can’t really do anything about it.

Will Dagger in action for Warrington against Castleford in 2017. (PIC: SWPIX)

“Now I’m really pushing to make it a turning point and start getting some consistent games now.

“Obviously I worked hard all week (before Wigan) and I think my energy as a young kid coming through lifted us.

“It was good to get out there and give it my all.

“Danny’s not right so hopefully I can give it another shot and work twice as hard as I did last week.”

Former England coach Smith led Warrington to three Challenge Cup wins, three Grand Final appearances and two League Leaders’ Shield victories in his nine years at Warrington.

Dagger played under the Australian in his final season before the 52-year-old took 18 months out of the game.

Rovers are obviously in a relegation fight sitting joint-bottom with London Broncos.

But Dagger said: “I think he’s going to change things up big style.

“He’s a real smart coach and has coached good teams like Leeds and Warrington and has done things with them like Challenge Cups.

“He’s got a lot of knowledge. He gave me my debut when I was at Warrington and I’ve got a lot of respect for him. He is a class coach.”

Asked about what in particular helped his game, Dagger replied: “I think just honesty.

“If you’re good enough or not good enough he’ll tell you and with things you’ve got to work on he’ll be brutally honest.

“For example my D wasn’t the best and he came up to me and said, ‘You need to sort this out otherwise I’ll be doing something about it’.

“He’s been brutally honest and I’ve gone away and fixed that up now.

“He said it while I was at Warrington and this week as well. That’s my main focus and I’ve sorted that out now.”

Asked how other players have taken to the 52-year-old, whose coaching methods don’t suit all tastes, Dagger admitted: “I think it’s a bit difficult – they don’t know how to take him!

“He can be real serious then turn and have crack with you.

“But he’s already started turning things around. All the boys are on their toes.

“In training he’s always looking, he’s like a hawk. Anything he thinks needs to be better he’ll come and tell you."

Dagger signed a three-year deal with the Robins after leaving Warrington and is looking forward to facing the high-fliers tomorrow.

“It’d be good to get a win over these with how they’ve been performing," he said.

"They’ve got some class players but we’re really going to nail our prep this week and go for it."