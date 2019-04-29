WATCH: Joe Westerman hails Hull FC’s mental strength in win over Wakefield Trinity

THERE are plenty of people who still think Hull FC are enduring troubles this season yet they currently sit third in Super League.

Perhaps the size of some of their defeats – a 63-12 home loss to Warrington Wolves and Easter Monday’s 62-16 defeat at St Helens – has unfairly created an illusion of them being on their knees when that is far from the case.

Hull FC's Joe Westerman (Picture: Tony Johnson).

Granted they, like many clubs, have been beset by injuries in the opening 13 rounds, but it is a testament to the depth and quality of their squad that they have still been able to compete so impressively.

Sunday’s 30-14 success against Wakefield Trinity was an eighth win of the season and, after that nightmare at Saints, loose forward Joe Westerman admitted it was the perfect way to respond.

“We want some momentum now,” he said, with the hectic Easter spell of three matches in ten days completed.

“It was always going to be a tough week, but we did what we had to do and a win’s a win in this period. It puts us up to third and we’ll take that as Saints and Warrington above are playing really well at the minute.

“It’s a good way to come back after what happened at Saints.

“When you look at the team we were pretty busted – and so were they (Trinity) – but we dug in and spoke about that at half-time.

“We spoke about intent and as a team we were mentally strong.

“We defended really well and we did what we had to do in attack.

“We had people out of position, bodies down and you’ve got to grind a win out at times like that.”

Hull only led 14-10 at the break, but managed to pull clear with Westerman scoring two tries having been pressed into action as a centre when Carlos Tuimavave became the latest Hull player to come off injured.

Westerman, 29, revealed: “I’ve never played centre before.

“Jake Connor’s not real happy. I’ve gone in there and scored two tries so he’s been giving it to me afterwards.

“But I don’t think fans see just what players’ bodies are like over this period. We were down to two subs left at the back end of the game, but we still got through.

“Our home form is not the best so it was good to win here and when you get thumped like we did at Saints it’s not good enough for Hull FC.

“Those big defeats are not what we wanted – our points difference is not the best – but we sit in third.

“Saints and Warrington’s injury crisis has not been so bad.

“They’ve both got a fit squad so far, but we’re happy with third at the moment.

“We’ve not been very good against Wakefield recently –they’ve pumped us a few times –so that was just what we needed.”

Hull host Catalans Dragons on Friday who will be without David Mead and Kenny Edwards after they came off with head knocks in Sunday’s loss against Saints.

Catalans have had “reassuring” news about the extent of the injuries, but concussion protocols mean neither will be allowed to face Hull.