WATCH: Kangaroos keen to put midweek games back on schedule in England

THEY have not been played for a quarter-of-a-century but England coach Wayne Bennett says much-loved midweek games could be reintroduced when Australia tour again next year.

The famous Kangaroos heading out to face club sides was part of the itinerary of an Ashes tour – and vice versa – for almost as long as the traditional rivalry has been in place.

Great Britain head coach Wayne Bennett.

Keighley, for instance, hosted the Green and Golds at Lawkholme Lane in 1921 before they moved on to Belle Vue, Headingley, Mount Pleasant, Wilderspool and the like.

However, when Super League emerged here, aligning in the calendar with the club competition Down Under, it became difficult to work into the tour fixtures given players were off-season.

The last time world champions Australia toured here in autumn 2003, at the end of the campaign, they simply played three Test matches against Great Britain, winning all three.

Thereafter, a Tri-Nations tournament involving New Zealand was introduced before evolving into the Four Nations.

Midweek games have not been played versus the ‘Roos since 1994 – before the advent of Super League when winter rugby still prevailed – but Bennett feels they may somehow be back in 2020.

The legendary Australian coach takes charge of Great Britain, reformed for the first time since 2007, when they head to New Zealand to face the Kiwis and Tonga before heading on to Papua New Guinea this autumn.

A massive advocate of international rugby league, he was asked if he was disappointed that Mal Meninga’s Australia were not involved in the exciting Lions schedule.

He said: “No, I’m not disappointed. New Zealand are a quality team. Tonga are a quality team so we’ll have our hands full there. And Australia will be here next year. I was talking to Mal the other day.

“He’s keen to come here and play some midweek games and revisit the Kangaroos’ traditions more than just the three nations playing like in the past.

“Mal played at St Helens in 1984-85, and he said he talked to some of the owners here about the possibility of playing games here next year and of playing the (England) Knights as well which would be great for them.

“It’d only be two or three games but that’s all you need.”

Aged 69, South Sydney coach Bennett was brought up on the old Great Britain touring sides of Eric Ashton, Derek Turner and co and is pleased to see it reborn after more than a decade of being split into home nations.

He admitted: “The England part is a bit foreign to me actually as it was always Great Britain.

“I’m really pleased but more importantly the players are pleased. All the English-based players when we got together in Australia were elated about playing for Great Britain, no one more than Sam (Burgess).

“He played his first Test match back in 2007 and that was the last time Great Britain played.”

Asked if the Lions can recapture the spirit of past glories, he said: “Yes, I’m optimistic it can happen.

“We just have to play a few games midweek. That’s the key to it (rather than) you take away 24 players and just play Tests.

“Great Britain and Australia has such a great brand. The rugby (union) do it with the Lions every 12 years and they do a great job of that. There’s a huge amount of interest. It’ll be great to see this happen again for us.”

