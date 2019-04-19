WATCH - Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants: ‘It will be a hell of a job,’ says Jermaine McGillvary

AS much as Huddersfield Giants are on the rise, their England winger, Jermaine McGillvary, knows Leeds Rhinos will be sensing blood today.

Huddersfield visit Emerald Headingley having won four of their last six games, a real contrast to losing their opening four fixtures to sit last.

Huddersfield's Jermaine McGillvary: Relishing the challenge.

Instead, it is struggling Leeds who have now replaced them at the bottom of the table heading into Easter. Winger McGillvary insisted, however: “I wouldn’t say we’ve fully turned it around yet.

“We’ve had some good results but we need to keep that going week in, week out to really turn around.

“It’s been down to sticking together really; it’s the same personnel, we’ve had a few in-house talks about the quality we’re bringing to games and to training, and everyone’s buying in now.

“It’s improving but we’ve still a long way to go. Leeds haven’t had the rub of the green. They’ve been close in a lot of games and nearly beat the leaders, Saints.

“We know they have some quality players and they’re probably looking at us thinking they’ll win Friday as they need to cough up some victories sooner or later.

“We’ll treat them with respect.”

McGillvary and his centre, Jordan Turner, are the latest right-edge duo tasked with trying to stop Leeds’s Tonga centre Konrad Hurrell – one of the club’s shining lights in an otherwise disappointing campaign.

The 30-year-old said: “He reminds me a bit of Justin Carney the way he carries the ball.

“He seems unstoppable at times but it’s up to us to try to do a job on him as he’s one of Leeds’s main threats.

“It will be a hell of a job, one of our toughest this year, but we’re looking forward to it. If you do not enjoy playing against the best then what’s the point?”

Hurrell was rested when Leeds regained some confidence with Friday’s Challenge Cup win over Workington Town. Likewise, hooker Brad Dwyer also returns and he is relishing his battle with Giants’ in-form Kruise Leeming.

Dwyer said: “He’s playing really well and has quite a bit of deception around the ruck and a big pack to play on the back of.

“It’s important we control them so then we can do a job on Kruise.”