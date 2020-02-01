WATCH: Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC – Time inside enabled Manu Ma’u to get straight

IT WAS when a ‘lifer’ prison mate told him to make the most of his talent that Hull FC second-row Manu Ma’u truly got on the straight and narrow.

As a teenager in Auckland, he was part of an infamous street gang and sentenced to three years in jail for his part in a vicious brawl.

Manu Ma'u of Tonga is tackled by Kevin Brown and Kallum Watkins in the 2017 World Cup semi-final Picture: Andrew Cornaga/SWpix.com/PhotosportNZ

But the experiences inside helped turned his life around as the 31-year-old Tonga international – who makes his Super League debut at Leeds Rhinos tomorrow – recollects.

“There was a lot of older Polynesian boys who were in jail as well,” said Ma’u.

“They were all lifers – there for a long time. They kept telling me that I didn’t have long left to do so get it done and don’t end up back in here.

“They told me that I had some talent. We used to play a lot of touch rugby in the yard.

“They said that I looked totally out of place and that, as a 19-year-old I was pretty talented. I had hope.

“Those games didn’t stay touch, though. It got physical!

“That’s where I really learned about contact…”

When Ma’u was released, he joined New Zealand Warriors’ reserve side but it was Parramatta Eels who gave him his big chance.

Hull FC's Manu Ma'u. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

It was there where the fearsome forward earned his nickname the Tongan Terminator and established himself as one of the toughest forwards in the NRL.

Ma’u conceded he would never be able to play against Parramatta given what they had done for him but he needed a “change” and that is where Hull came in.

He now starts a two-year contract with Lee Radford’s side and said: “From all the Super League games I watched last year, I know there’s a lot of intent and real physicality.

“I’m looking forward to that. It’ll be tough first up against Leeds but I’m looking forward to that first taste of it all here.”