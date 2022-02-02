Doncaster half-back Connor Robinson has hit out at a tackle made on him during a Challenge Cup tie last weekend. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Doncaster booked their spot in the third round of the competition as they defeated Dewsbury-based National Conference League club Thornhill Trojans 24-6 at the Eco-Power Stadium.

A tackle made on Robinson has been widely criticised after a Thornhill player jumped at Robinson's planted left leg with both feet, in a challenge that could have caused a serious injury.

Robinson expressed his anger on social media at the challenge and felt the tackle could have broken his leg.

He tweeted: "I’m all for playing a contact sport but have a day off, not even a penalty - just casually trying to break my leg."

A number of the game's stars reacted angrily to the incident. Former Wigan Warriors half-back Jackson Hastings said: "Whoever this is shouldn’t be playing."

Hull FC player Josh Griffin said: "Wow. Seen somethings in my time but that’s mental", while Warrington Wolves winger Josh Charnley tweeted: "Surely not? gotta be a ban!"

Robinson joined Doncaster ahead of the 2022 campaign, having previously played for Hull KR, York City Knights and Halifax Panthers.

Ben Johnston opened the scoring for the Dons with Robinson converted. Misi Taulapapa doubled the lead before half time as Aaron York and Greg Burns added second-half efforts to put the hosts in control.

With 15 minutes to go, a high challenge on the Trojans line saw Travis Corrion was sent to the sin-bin with 15 minutes to play.

Thornhill’s Harry Woollard got his side on the board with 72 minutes gone.