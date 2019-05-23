WATCH – Wakefield Trinity urged to rise to occasion against Catalans Dragons at Anfield

WAKEFIELD TRINITY hooker Kyle Wood knows the Nou Camp experience will have Catalans Dragons ready for Anfield so his side need to raise their game quickly.

While Trinity were suffering a surprise loss at bottom-placed London Broncos in Ealing on Saturday the French club were surging to an impressive win at the home of Barcelona FC in front of a record crowd of more than 30,000.

Wakefield Trinity's Kyle Wood. Picture by Ash Allen/SWpix.com

With those results Catalans replaced Chris Chester’s side in third place ahead of tomorrow’s Magic Weekend meeting in Liverpool.

The coach questioned his side’s attitude after losing for a second time this season at London.

Wood admitted: “It was a slump, but it was effort-based things and they are things we can fix up for Catalans.

“We’ll need to; they’ll be ready for this kind of occasion after playing in Barcelona.

"We have to get up to their level and playing at Anfield should help us do that; it almost feels like a Cup final going there. Wakefield's Kyle Wood

“That looked an amazing event and they put in a great performance to beat Wigan.

“We have to get up to their level and playing at Anfield should help us do that; it almost feels like a cup final going there.

“You get those nerves that you don’t always get on a normal week and I think that will help us really get up for this game.

“Hopefully then we should have those energy levels that were questioned last week.”

The former Huddersield Giants player, 29, is relishing the chance to play at a ground that ironically, amid euphoric scenes, recently witnessed such a stunning Liverpool win against Barcelona.

Wood said: “When I walked out there on Monday it was brilliant.

“What an amazing stadium. Hopefully we get those kind of fans that Liverpool have got and make that crazy atmosphere they create here, too.

“But it’s important we get the win; we have to beat those teams around us to get in that top five.”