Andy Last saw signs that Castleford Tigers are feeling the strain of the relegation battle in Saturday's defeat at Hull FC.

The Tigers were in the contest at 8-8 at half-time but could find no way back after Hull scored back-to-back tries inside the opening five minutes of the second period.

Chris Satae got the benefit of the doubt when he crashed over from close range before laying on a try for Adam Swift with a rampaging run straight from the restart.

Jack Broadbent's try gave Castleford hope but he was punished for a knock-on in the next set as Last's men sank to a third defeat in a row.

The 36-18 loss leaves the Tigers just two points clear of bottom side Wakefield Trinity with eight rounds of the Super League season remaining.

"We have to show more resilience," said Last.

“At the kick-off we’re still worrying about not getting the call off the referee, they go back to back and suddenly the scoreboard pressure is on you and we’re chasing the game.

“Even after that we get back in the game but then we can’t take the kick-off and they score from that. It breaks your momentum.

Andy Last's side are in danger of dropping out of Super League. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

“We just aren’t quite resilient and tough enough mentally to deal with that pressure and those mistakes.

“When you’re in that confident headspace and in that zone, you don’t let things rattle you. You just get on with the next job and stick to the process.