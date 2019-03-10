Webb nets hat-trick as Hunslet ease through

Hunslet recovered from an early fright to move into the fourth round.

The League One leaders trailed early on against National Conference Division Two visitors West Bowling and were only 20-10 ahead at the break, but a dominant second-half performance secured a 56-10 win and a place in tomorrow’s draw.

It was a mixed afternoon for the Parksiders’ right-winger Marcus Webb, who was sin-binned in the first half, but finished with a hat-trick of tries.

The visitors went ahead after when Richard Lumb crossed and Harry Williams added the conversion, but tries by Nathan Chappell, Jack Lee, Webb and Josh Tonks, plus two goals from Reece Dean, seemed to have put Hunslet in command.

Bowling took advantage of Webb’s yellow card, for lashing out, to add their second try, by Joe Hammond, on the stroke of half-time. But three tries in seven minutes, Tom Ashton going over twice and Cain Southernwood capping a strong display with a touchdown, ended any prospect of a shock.

Tonks scored his second after a spell of pressure by West Bowling and Hunslet scored at will in the closing stages with Southernwood running on to Dean’s kick for a well-worked try before Webb bagged a late double to complete his hat-trick.

Dean converted only two of Hunslet’s first six tries before finding his range and finishing with six goals from 11 attempts.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Featherstone Lions beat York Acorn 20-10, Lock Lane won 24-4 at Wigan St Jude’s.

Yesterday, Keighley Cougars overcame stern resistance from Cumbrian amateurs Distington to go through 28-14.

West Hull saw off visiting Dewsbury Moor 26-10 to book their place in the next round, but Siddal’s tie at Workington Town was postponed.