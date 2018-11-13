Wembley triple-header is in store to boost appeal of Challenge Cup

A NEW competition, offering lower division clubs a realistic chance of playing at Wembley, will spearhead attempts to revive rugby league’s ailing Challenge Cup.

Once the undisputed highlight of the sport’s domestic calendar, the tournament has been in decline since the start of the summer era and this year’s final, when Catalans Dragons beat Warrington Wolves, was watched by a crowd of just 50,672.

The 2019 showpiece will take place on Saturday, August 24 as part of a triple-header at Wembley also including the traditional schoolboys’ curtain-raiser, the Steven Mullaney Memorial Match, and the first 1895 Cup decider.

Details of the new competition will be announced on Sunday, November 25, along with the Betfred Championship and League One fixtures, but the Rugby Football League (RFL) say it will offer clubs outside Super League a “second chance to reach Wembley next year”.

The RFL have also revealed the 2020 final will take place more than a month earlier, on Saturday, July 18.

Speculation the final could be moved away from Wembley has been ended by news of a new agreement with the stadium which will see it continue there until at least 2027.

Of the 1895 Cup, RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer said: “It’s a recognition the game has changed since the onset of full-time professionalism in the Super League era. For a good number of the Championship and League One clubs reaching Wembley currently seems a distant dream. This innovation makes that dream much more realistic and achievable.”