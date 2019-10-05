West Hull crowned National Conference champions

West Hull snatched the biggest prize in amateur rugby league, the National Conference Premier Division title, thanks to a try in golden-point extra time.

Matthew Plummer's touchdown sealed an 18-14 win over Thatto Heath Crusaders after the Grand Final at Featherstone Rovers' LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road, finished 14-14 at the end of normal time.

Wests looked to be heading for defeat until Sam Cator touched down six minutes from the end of normal time and Ryan Wilson kept his nerve to convert and level the scores.

Thatto Heath kicked off in extra-time, were penalised in the first set and from that Wilson, Jack Lazenby and Jack Watts moved the ball left and Plummer went over at the corner to win the game and the title.

Thatto led 4-0 early on through two penalties from Bobbie Goulding, the former Wakefield Trinity half-back, but West Hull grabbed the opening try when Jacob Moore crashed over.

Scott Spaven’s conversion made edged the blue and greens ahead, but Thatto full-back Ben Heyes scored a brilliant touchdown as the half-time hooter sounded.

Wests equalised through a Wilson penalty 14 minutes into the second half, but the St Helens side went ahead for the third time 10 minutes later from a try by Jamie Tracey which Goulding converted.

Goulding missed with a drop goal attempt on 70 minutes and West Hull grabbed a lifeline when Spaven’s kick was taken by Watts, he offloaded to Moore and the second-rower found man of the match Cator who held off two defenders to touch down.